City to hold public hearing on 2018 budget

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will hold a public hearing on the 2018 budget during Tuesday’s agenda session. The budget for this year totals $87,581,050 on total taxes levied of $14,733,893.

The tax rate will increase slightly from 43.98 to 44.32 mills. Total assessed valuation for the city is $307,050,463, an increase of just under $5 million.

Also Tuesday, the council will consider two resolutions to establish special event districts in the downtown area. One is for the annual Rod Run scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, while the other is for the Brewfest Oct. 14.

Finally, the council will consider the new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Tuesday’s meeting of the Hutchinson City Council begins at 9 a.m. at the Hutchinson city offices.