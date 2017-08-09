Hutch Post

USGS reports another, stronger earthquake in Kansas

Location of Wednesday’s quake- USGS image

SUMNER COUNTY- Another earthquake shook Kansas just after 4p.m. Wednesday. The quake measured a magnitude 3.7 and was centered approximately 7 miles north of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Wednesday’s quake follows a series of quakes last Friday and Saturday in Sumner County. They measured 2.8 to 3.4, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Wednesday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.

