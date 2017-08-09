Union Pacific: 16 railroad cars derail in Topeka; no injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Sixteen empty cars on a Union Pacific freight train derailed near downtown Topeka near the Kansas River.

Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff says no injuries were reported after the derailment Wednesday morning.

He says the cars derailed on a curve and landed on their side just south of a railroad bridge that crosses the river.

The derailed cars were near the middle of the 80 railroad cars being pulled by the train. Another locomotive was called to move the cars that stayed upright.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the derailed cars were moved off the track about two hours after the derailment.

DeGraff says the derailment caused minimal damage to the track.