Shirley Ruth Allen | 1924 – 2017

INMAN, Kan. — Shirley Ruth Allen, 92, died August 7, 2017, at her home in Inman. She was born in rural Pratt County.

Shirley was a farm wife and stay at home mother.

She married Robert E. Allen in Wichita. Shirley is survived by daughter, Crystal of Inman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents and siblings, Jim, Georgia, Pauline, and Martha.

Cremation has taken place. Per Shirley’s wishes there will be no services.

Memorials may be made to Inman Fire Department or Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.