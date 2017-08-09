Preliminary hearing set for Pedraza

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A preliminary hearing has been set in Reno County District Court for a Texas man arrested in the beating and rape of his girlfriend.

Twenty-year-old Victor Pedraza will be before Judge Joe McCarville Sept. 7, facing two charges of rape, kidnapping, arson, battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.

Pedraza is accused of beating and raping a foreign exchange student who attended HCC, then setting her passport and documents on fire. The two were staying with each other and had issues in the past.

Pedraza is being held on a bond of $270,000.