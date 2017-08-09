Michelle J. “Shelley” Scott | 1965 – 2017

NICKERSON, Kan. — Michelle Jean ‘Shelley’ Scott, 51, died Monday, August 7, 2017, at her home in rural Nickerson. She was born August 10, 1965, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Clarence E. and Delores J. (Lovett) Carey.

Shelley attended Nickerson High School and worked as a Veterinarian’s Assistant at Westside Veterinary Clinic and operated her own pet grooming business. She loved being outdoors and camping, as well as her dogs. But most of all, Shelley loved her grandchildren. She was a member of South Hutchinson Christian Church.

On December 27, 1983, Shelly married Larry Scott in Hutchinson. He survives. Other survivors include: daughter, Lacey Ford and husband Brandon of Hutchinson; son, Levi Scott of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Lillian Holeman, Lyndzi Scott, Brindlee Coon, Khalia Scott, Kaedon Scott; sister, Cynthia Carey of Hutchinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by: her parents; granddaughter, Autymn Givens-Scott; and brothers, Keith Carey and Dennis Carey.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Elliott Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.