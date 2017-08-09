HFD responds to structure fire at law office

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to Bretz Law Offices at 3 Compound Drive just before 1 a.m. for a report of fire and smoke visible in the basement of the building.

On arrival, crews located a fire in the basement’s server room. The fire was quickly contained. Crews then ventilated the structure to remove the residual smoke and completed a primary search of the building to ensure no one was inside.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical. The Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by Westar Energy.