HCC Board to hold public hearing on 2018 budget

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HCC Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing and then take action on the 2018 budget Thursday.

The proposed budget is $75,403,580 — although the college spends significantly less than that. For example, this year, the actual budget is around $45 million. Total taxes levied for next year is $13,002,327.

The BOT will also tour renovations being done in Kent Hall and fill a vacancy on the board.

Thursday’s meeting of the HCC Board of Trustees begins at 6 p.m. at the Shears Technology Center on the HCC campus.