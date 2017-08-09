First Call for Help backpack program Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Some changes were made at First Call for Help in Hutchinson after reports came in that the agency did not have any employees.

As of last Thursday afternoon, two paid positions were added. Marilyn Graham was hired as Director. Beulah Walker was hired as Data and Program Coordinator. New summer hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The agency’s backpack giveaway is set for tomorrow at the HCC School of Cosmetology from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Salon Platinum, Hayden’s Salon and Day Spa, Big Brother and Big Sisters, Reno County Head Start, and the HCC School of Cosmetology are all coordinating with First Call for Help at this venue.

The salons are also providing free haircuts to registered students picking up backpacks. Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Head Start will be on site to share information about their programs.

Volunteers from Dillons Marketplace, Horizons Mental Health, and First Call for Help, will also be assisting the effort Thursday.

More than 920 students will benefit from Thursday’s backpack program.