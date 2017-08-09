Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/09/17
|Rainwater
|Chel-Marie
|Susan
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Friesen
|Monica
|Kay
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|08/09/17
|Lemen
|Samuel
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Lemen
|Samuel
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Lemen
|Samuel
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Lemen
|Samuel
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Salsbery
|Erice
|Benard
|Probation Violation
|08/09/17
|Pitts
|Herman
|Probation Violation
|08/09/17
|Washington
|Jr
|Delfer
|Ray
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Lowe
|Michael
|Antonio
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
|08/09/17
|Lowe
|Michael
|Antonio
|DL Violation; Drive In Violation Restrictions
|08/09/17
|Lovell
|Derrin
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Lovell
|Derrin
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Lovell
|Derrin
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Lovell
|Derrin
|Lee
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/09/17
|Lovell
|Derrin
|Lee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/09/17
|Lovell
|Derrin
|Lee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/09/17
|Harbold
|Alexander
|Wayne
|Probation Violation
|08/09/17
|Harbold
|Alexander
|Wayne
|Probation Violation
|08/09/17
|Petersheim
|Amanda
|Kay
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
|08/09/17
|Jones
|Sabrina
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|08/08/17
|Fisher
|Gayla
|Anne
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (2nd conviction in 5 yrs)
|08/08/17
|Imel
|Brandon
|Leon
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/08/17
|Pelischek
|Lindsay
|Marie
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
|08/08/17
|Kroeker
|Cody
|Lane
|Probation Violation
|08/08/17
|Waterman
|Billie
|Rae
|Probation Violation
|08/08/17
|Parks
|Steven
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|08/08/17
|Freer
|Dymond
|Jacqulyen
|Probation Violation
|08/08/17
|Freer
|Dymond
|Jacqulyen
|Failure to Appear
|08/08/17
|Lukone
|Mison
|Keneu
|Failure to Appear
|08/08/17
|Belote
|Alexander
|Chase
|Failure to Appear
|08/08/17
|Montano
|Gabriel
|Probation Violation
|08/08/17
|Rogers
|Ashley
|Simone
|Probation Violation
|08/08/17
|Rogers
|Ashley
|Simone
|Failure to Appear
