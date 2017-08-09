Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/09/17 Rainwater Chel-Marie Susan Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Friesen Monica Kay Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 08/09/17 Lemen Samuel Edward Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Lemen Samuel Edward Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Lemen Samuel Edward Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Lemen Samuel Edward Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Salsbery Erice Benard Probation Violation 08/09/17 Pitts Herman Probation Violation 08/09/17 Washington Jr Delfer Ray Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Lowe Michael Antonio DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense 08/09/17 Lowe Michael Antonio DL Violation; Drive In Violation Restrictions 08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999 08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 08/09/17 Harbold Alexander Wayne Probation Violation 08/09/17 Harbold Alexander Wayne Probation Violation 08/09/17 Petersheim Amanda Kay DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions 08/09/17 Jones Sabrina Lee Failure to Appear 08/08/17 Fisher Gayla Anne Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (2nd conviction in 5 yrs) 08/08/17 Imel Brandon Leon DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/08/17 Pelischek Lindsay Marie DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions 08/08/17 Kroeker Cody Lane Probation Violation 08/08/17 Waterman Billie Rae Probation Violation 08/08/17 Parks Steven Lee Failure to Appear 08/08/17 Freer Dymond Jacqulyen Probation Violation 08/08/17 Freer Dymond Jacqulyen Failure to Appear 08/08/17 Lukone Mison Keneu Failure to Appear 08/08/17 Belote Alexander Chase Failure to Appear 08/08/17 Montano Gabriel Probation Violation 08/08/17 Rogers Ashley Simone Probation Violation 08/08/17 Rogers Ashley Simone Failure to Appear