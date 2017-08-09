Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Daily Bookings

Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/09/17 Rainwater Chel-Marie Susan Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Friesen Monica Kay Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
08/09/17 Lemen Samuel Edward Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Lemen Samuel Edward Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Lemen Samuel Edward Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Lemen Samuel Edward Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Salsbery Erice Benard Probation Violation
08/09/17 Pitts Herman Probation Violation
08/09/17 Washington Jr Delfer Ray Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Lowe Michael Antonio DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
08/09/17 Lowe Michael Antonio DL Violation; Drive In Violation Restrictions
08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/09/17 Lovell Derrin Lee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/09/17 Harbold Alexander Wayne Probation Violation
08/09/17 Harbold Alexander Wayne Probation Violation
08/09/17 Petersheim Amanda Kay DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
08/09/17 Jones Sabrina Lee Failure to Appear
08/08/17 Fisher Gayla Anne Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (2nd conviction in 5 yrs)
08/08/17 Imel Brandon Leon DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/08/17 Pelischek Lindsay Marie DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
08/08/17 Kroeker Cody Lane Probation Violation
08/08/17 Waterman Billie Rae Probation Violation
08/08/17 Parks Steven Lee Failure to Appear
08/08/17 Freer Dymond Jacqulyen Probation Violation
08/08/17 Freer Dymond Jacqulyen Failure to Appear
08/08/17 Lukone Mison Keneu Failure to Appear
08/08/17 Belote Alexander Chase Failure to Appear
08/08/17 Montano Gabriel Probation Violation
08/08/17 Rogers Ashley Simone Probation Violation
08/08/17 Rogers Ashley Simone Failure to Appear
