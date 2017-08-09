Avis I. Morrison | 1931 – 2017

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Avis I. ‘Dottie’ Morrison, 85, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born August 27, 1931, in Pretty Prairie, to Edward Dwight and Lorene (Schwartz ) Goering.

Avis graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1949 and Salt City Business College. She worked for Dillon’s Grocery Stores in Hutchinson. Later, Avis worked as a certified medication aide for 17 years at Prairie Sunset Home, and was a homemaker. Avis was a member of First Mennonite Church, Pretty Prairie.

On June 1, 1956, she married James I. ‘Jim’ Morrison in Pretty Prairie. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Survivors include: husband, James; sons, Dennis (Diane) of Moundridge and their children, Michelle and Mathew, Dwight (Rosario) of Hutchinson and her children, Jordi Vilahur (Abbie) and Marc Vilahur, Daryl (Penny) of St. Joseph, Missouri and their children, Megan, Jordan (Sarah), Logan, and Tysan; daughter, Denise Welker (Jeff) of Pretty Prairie and their children, Jenny and Jacob; sisters, Arlene Doerksen and Lois Cline, both of South Hutchinson; and brother, Willis Goering of Pretty Prairie. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wilbur Goering.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at First Mennonite Church, 1718 W. Pretty Prairie Road, Pretty Prairie, with Pastor Dave Denlinger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County or First Mennonite Church, Pretty Prairie, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.