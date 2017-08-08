Sandra Faye Lee “Sonnie” Watkins | 1943 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sandra Faye Lee ‘Sonnie’ Watkins, 74, died August 1, 2017, in Hutchinson. She was born January 13, 1943, to Roy Lee and Ruby Lee (Callahan) Gilley.

Sonnie graduated from Hutchinson High School and Salt City Business College. She was a member of Women of the Moose Hutchinson Chapter 1371 and Order of Eastern Star. Sonnie was an avid Bingo player. She worked as a longtime employee of K-Mart and then Target.

On January 23, 1962, she married Edward L. ‘Ed’ Watkins in South Hutchinson. Sonnie is survived by: husband, Ed Watkins; daughter, Darla Watkins, both of Pretty Prairie; sons, Roy Watkins of Wichita, Terry Watkins and wife Jacki of Murdock; grandchildren, Aaron Watkins, Amanda Pogue, Jeremy Pogue all of Wichita; sisters, Sherry Smith of South Hutchinson and Bonnie Beattie of Coeur d’Alene, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: hers parents; sister, Cerita Knapp; and brothers-in-law, Richard Knapp and Tom Beattie.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Montie McFerrin officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elliot Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.