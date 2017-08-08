Robert D. Harris | 1941 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Robert D. ‘Bob’ Harris, 75, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born October 27, 1941, in Denison, TX, the son of Lester C. and Mildred E. (Alexander) Harris.

Bob attended Wichita West High School and retired as Director of Data Processing for Dillons Stores. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Hutchinson.

On November 11, 1958, Bob married Vera Rodriguez in Wichita. They later divorced. On September 7, 1979, he married Kathleen Gardner, in Wichita. She survives. Other survivors include: son, Scott Harris (Ruth) of Arvada, CO; daughters, Dana McGoveran (Craig Shotwell) of Arvada, CO, Karen Gromelski (Dominic) of Lemoore, CA, Danielle Huhs (Ben) of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Mike McGoveran (Anna), Nick McGoveran (Candace), Shawn McGoveran (Julie), Alex Gromelski, Alyssia Gromelski, Ronald Seyfer, Bailey Huhs, Jacob Huhs; four great-grandchildren; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by: his parents; grandson, Russell Seyfer; and brother, Don Harris.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at First Church of the Nazarene, 4290 N. Monroe, Hutchinson, with Pastors Kent Pedersen and Bones Nay officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to the church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.