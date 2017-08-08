Pedraza back in court Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A preliminary hearing could be set Wednesday for a 20-year-old man arrested in the beating and rape of his girlfriend.

Victor Pedraza is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, arson, battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.

Pedraza, a former Hutchinson Community College student from Texas, is suspected of beating and raping a foreign exchange student who also attended HCC. The two were staying with each other and had issues in the past.

Pedraza is being held on a bond of $270,000.