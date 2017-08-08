Jacquelyn Lee Williamson | 1939 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jacquelyn Lee Williamson, 78, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 25, 1939, in Crosby, Minnesota, to Frederick E. and Nancy (Lee) Ripley.

Jacquelyn graduated from Hoisington High School. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, gardening, and singing old songs. Jacquelyn was a homemaker and of the Lutheran faith.

On July 14, 1957, she married John Williamson in Topeka. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Survivors include: husband, John of Hutchinson; children, Daniel (Tanis) of Smyrna, Georgia, Deborah Baughman (Bryan Knox) of Partridge; grandchildren, Thomas, Joshua, Adam, Mark, Megan, Troy, and Debi; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at Elliott Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.