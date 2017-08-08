Helen L. Darling | 1925 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Helen L. Darling, 91, of Hutchinson, died Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Hospice House, Hutchinson.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017 with the family present to receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church or to Hospice House in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.