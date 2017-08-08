Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/08/17
|Barnes
|Toby
|Joe
|Failure to Appear
|08/08/17
|Rodriquez
|Darin
|Daniel Dennis
|Failure to Appear
|08/08/17
|Rodriquez
|Darin
|Daniel Dennis
|Failure to Appear
|08/08/17
|Hershberger
|Kirstie
|Lynn
|Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance
|08/08/17
|Hershberger
|Kirstie
|Lynn
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/08/17
|Montalbo
|Benito
|Santana
|Probation Violation
|08/08/17
|Montalbo
|Benito
|Santana
|Failure to Appear
|08/07/17
|Elliott
|Jon
|Michael
|Battery; AGGRAVATED, Reckless Bodily Harm with a Deadly Weapon
|08/07/17
|Elliott
|Jon
|Michael
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|08/06/17
|McWilliam
|Travis
|Ray Leon
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|08/06/17
|Whittier
|Timothy
|Ryan
|Failure to Appear
|08/06/17
|DeSantis
|Brittnie
|Christine
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
|08/06/17
|Chappel
|Curtis
|Kane
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|08/06/17
|Chappel
|Curtis
|Kane
|Failure to Appear
|08/06/17
|Ward
|Kyann
|Kristen
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/06/17
|Ward
|Kyann
|Kristen
|Theft; By Deception; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/06/17
|Ward
|Kyann
|Kristen
|Making False Information
|08/06/17
|Merino
|Eric
|Alfredo
|Probation Violation
|08/06/17
|Merino
|Eric
|Alfredo
|Failure to Appear
|08/06/17
|Merino
|Eric
|Alfredo
|Failure to Appear
|08/06/17
|Godinez
|Jr
|Abel
|Javier
|Failure to Appear
|08/06/17
|Godinez
|Jr
|Abel
|Javier
|Failure to Appear
|08/06/17
|Robinson
|Stacy
|Lynn
|Probation Violation
|08/06/17
|Robinson
|Stacy
|Lynn
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/06/17
|Robinson
|Stacy
|Lynn
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/06/17
|Robinson
|Stacy
|Lynn
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/06/17
|Faris
|Sarah
|Danelle
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/06/17
|Faris
|Sarah
|Danelle
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/06/17
|Lang
|Drew
|Matthew
|Failure to Appear
|08/06/17
|Sanderson
|McKayla
|Chanel
|Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|08/06/17
|Sanderson
|McKayla
|Chanel
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|08/06/17
|Watkins
|Kennith
|Michael
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|08/06/17
|Watkins
|Kennith
|Michael
|Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
|08/05/17
|Chapman
|James
|Dean
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|08/05/17
|Chandler
|Jackson
|Davis
|Failure to Appear
|08/05/17
|Schmucker
|Lincoln
|Ashburn
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/05/17
|Schmucker
|Lincoln
|Ashburn
|Failure to Appear
|08/05/17
|Schmucker
|Lincoln
|Ashburn
|Probation Violation
|08/05/17
|Hunt
|Richard
|Eugene
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/05/17
|Brown
|John
|Franklin
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
|08/05/17
|Holmes
|Joshua
|Dean
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/05/17
|Holmes
|Joshua
|Dean
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/05/17
|Holmes
|Joshua
|Dean
|Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
|08/05/17
|Holmes
|Joshua
|Dean
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/05/17
|Holmes
|Joshua
|Dean
|Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard
|08/05/17
|Holmes
|Joshua
|Dean
|Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate
|08/05/17
|Miller
|Joshua
|Allen
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense
|08/05/17
|Miller
|Joshua
|Allen
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/05/17
|Miller
|Joshua
|Allen
|Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction
|08/05/17
|Hernandez
|Candido
|Jose
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|08/05/17
|Hernandez
|Candido
|Jose
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|08/05/17
|Hernandez
|Candido
|Jose
|Endangering a Child
|08/04/17
|McWilliam
|Travis
|Ray Leon
|Reckless Driving
|08/04/17
|McWilliam
|Travis
|Ray Leon
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|08/04/17
|Dominguez
|Diana
|Marisela
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Hubbard
|Jamie
|Lynn
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/04/17
|Hubbard
|Jamie
|Lynn
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/04/17
|Zimmerman
|Daniell
|Elizabeth
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Bell
|Codey
|Brian
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Kunzie
|Tristin
|Joe
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/04/17
|Kunzie
|Tristin
|Joe
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/04/17
|Kunzie
|Tristin
|Joe
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|08/04/17
|Kunzie
|Tristin
|Joe
|Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
|08/04/17
|Kunzie
|Tristin
|Joe
|Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate
|08/04/17
|Kunzie
|Tristin
|Joe
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/04/17
|Kunzie
|Tristin
|Joe
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Kunzie
|Trent
|Anthony
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|08/04/17
|Kunzie
|Trent
|Anthony
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Lindsey
|Christopher
|Deshan
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|08/04/17
|Phipps
|Tiera
|Doreen
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Phipps
|Tiera
|Doreen
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Phipps
|Tiera
|Doreen
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Davis
|Jr
|Charles
|Daniel
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/04/17
|Davis
|Jr
|Charles
|Daniel
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/04/17
|Davis
|Jr
|Charles
|Daniel
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Contreras
|Hector
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs
|08/04/17
|Spress
|Mark
|Andrew
|Probation Violation
|08/04/17
|Spress
|Mark
|Andrew
|Probation Violation
|08/04/17
|Spress
|Mark
|Andrew
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Spress
|Mark
|Andrew
|Probation Violation
|08/04/17
|Smith
|Mitchel
|Jacob Albert
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/04/17
|Kessler
|Shiloh
|Wayne
|DL Violation; No Drivers License in Possession
|08/04/17
|Rogers
|Kirea
|Renee
|DL Violation; No Drivers License in Possession
|08/04/17
|Wallace
|Zachery
|Robert
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Nelson
|Brian
|Lee
|Probation Violation
|08/04/17
|Nelson
|Brian
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Nelson
|Brian
|Lee
|Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|08/04/17
|Nelson
|Brian
|Lee
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|08/04/17
|Bortz
|Christopher
|Shaun
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Bortz
|Christopher
|Shaun
|Failure to Appear
|08/04/17
|Mitchell
|Amanda
|Jane
|Theft; By Deception; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/04/17
|Mitchell
|Amanda
|Jane
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/04/17
|Mitchell
|Amanda
|Jane
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/04/17
|Sohm
|Jason
|Michael
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/03/17
|Lund
|Leeanna
|Fern
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/03/17
|Lund
|Leeanna
|Fern
|Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
|08/03/17
|Burris
|Zachariah
|Eugene
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
|08/03/17
|Jackson
|Jordan
|Lovell
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|08/03/17
|Silva
|Jr
|Jose
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/03/17
|Silva
|Jr
|Jose
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
