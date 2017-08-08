Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/08/17 Barnes Toby Joe Failure to Appear
08/08/17 Rodriquez Darin Daniel Dennis Failure to Appear
08/08/17 Rodriquez Darin Daniel Dennis Failure to Appear
08/08/17 Hershberger Kirstie Lynn Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance
08/08/17 Hershberger Kirstie Lynn DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/08/17 Montalbo Benito Santana Probation Violation
08/08/17 Montalbo Benito Santana Failure to Appear
08/07/17 Elliott Jon Michael Battery; AGGRAVATED, Reckless Bodily Harm with a Deadly Weapon
08/07/17 Elliott Jon Michael Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/06/17 McWilliam Travis Ray Leon DL Violation; No Drivers License
08/06/17 Whittier Timothy Ryan Failure to Appear
08/06/17 DeSantis Brittnie Christine DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
08/06/17 Chappel Curtis Kane Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
08/06/17 Chappel Curtis Kane Failure to Appear
08/06/17 Ward Kyann Kristen Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
08/06/17 Ward Kyann Kristen Theft; By Deception; $1,500 to $24,999
08/06/17 Ward Kyann Kristen Making False Information
08/06/17 Merino Eric Alfredo Probation Violation
08/06/17 Merino Eric Alfredo Failure to Appear
08/06/17 Merino Eric Alfredo Failure to Appear
08/06/17 Godinez Jr Abel Javier Failure to Appear
08/06/17 Godinez Jr Abel Javier Failure to Appear
08/06/17 Robinson Stacy Lynn Probation Violation
08/06/17 Robinson Stacy Lynn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/06/17 Robinson Stacy Lynn Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/06/17 Robinson Stacy Lynn Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
08/06/17 Faris Sarah Danelle Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/06/17 Faris Sarah Danelle Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/06/17 Lang Drew Matthew Failure to Appear
08/06/17 Sanderson McKayla Chanel Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/06/17 Sanderson McKayla Chanel Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/06/17 Watkins Kennith Michael DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
08/06/17 Watkins Kennith Michael Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
08/05/17 Chapman James Dean DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
08/05/17 Chandler Jackson Davis Failure to Appear
08/05/17 Schmucker Lincoln Ashburn Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
08/05/17 Schmucker Lincoln Ashburn Failure to Appear
08/05/17 Schmucker Lincoln Ashburn Probation Violation
08/05/17 Hunt Richard Eugene Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
08/05/17 Brown John Franklin DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
08/05/17 Holmes Joshua Dean Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
08/05/17 Holmes Joshua Dean Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/05/17 Holmes Joshua Dean Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
08/05/17 Holmes Joshua Dean DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/05/17 Holmes Joshua Dean Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard
08/05/17 Holmes Joshua Dean Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate
08/05/17 Miller Joshua Allen DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense
08/05/17 Miller Joshua Allen DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/05/17 Miller Joshua Allen Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction
08/05/17 Hernandez Candido Jose DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
08/05/17 Hernandez Candido Jose DL Violation; No Drivers License
08/05/17 Hernandez Candido Jose Endangering a Child
08/04/17 McWilliam Travis Ray Leon Reckless Driving
08/04/17 McWilliam Travis Ray Leon DL Violation; No Drivers License
08/04/17 Dominguez Diana Marisela Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Hubbard Jamie Lynn Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/04/17 Hubbard Jamie Lynn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/04/17 Zimmerman Daniell Elizabeth Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Bell Codey Brian Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Kunzie Tristin Joe Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/04/17 Kunzie Tristin Joe Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/04/17 Kunzie Tristin Joe Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
08/04/17 Kunzie Tristin Joe Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
08/04/17 Kunzie Tristin Joe Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate
08/04/17 Kunzie Tristin Joe Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/04/17 Kunzie Tristin Joe Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Kunzie Trent Anthony Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
08/04/17 Kunzie Trent Anthony Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Lindsey Christopher Deshan DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
08/04/17 Phipps Tiera Doreen Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Phipps Tiera Doreen Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Phipps Tiera Doreen Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Davis Jr Charles Daniel Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/04/17 Davis Jr Charles Daniel Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/04/17 Davis Jr Charles Daniel Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Contreras Hector DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs
08/04/17 Spress Mark Andrew Probation Violation
08/04/17 Spress Mark Andrew Probation Violation
08/04/17 Spress Mark Andrew Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Spress Mark Andrew Probation Violation
08/04/17 Smith Mitchel Jacob Albert DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/04/17 Kessler Shiloh Wayne DL Violation; No Drivers License in Possession
08/04/17 Rogers Kirea Renee DL Violation; No Drivers License in Possession
08/04/17 Wallace Zachery Robert Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Nelson Brian Lee Probation Violation
08/04/17 Nelson Brian Lee Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Nelson Brian Lee Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/04/17 Nelson Brian Lee Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/04/17 Bortz Christopher Shaun Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Bortz Christopher Shaun Failure to Appear
08/04/17 Mitchell Amanda Jane Theft; By Deception; $1,500 to $24,999
08/04/17 Mitchell Amanda Jane Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/04/17 Mitchell Amanda Jane Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/04/17 Sohm Jason Michael DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/03/17 Lund Leeanna Fern Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/03/17 Lund Leeanna Fern Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
08/03/17 Burris Zachariah Eugene DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
08/03/17 Jackson Jordan Lovell Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
08/03/17 Silva Jr Jose Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/03/17 Silva Jr Jose Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
