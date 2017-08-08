County approves 2018 budget

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission approved the 2018 budget during its regular agenda session Tuesday. The 2018 budget totals $58,237,715 on total taxes levied of $24,141,271. The tax levy will stay at 41.77 mills.

Commission Chair Dan Deming expressed his dissatisfaction with the budget because of his concerns regarding overtime pay and the security issues for the courthouse. Deming said he hopes his two fellow commissioners will see things differently next budget year and eliminate those issues — which he says could save the county about $250,000 per year.

Also Tuesday, the commission discussed, but took no action on, the purchase of 25 sets of protective equipment for rural fire district 4 at a cost of $49,603 and the purchase of two fire trucks at a cost of $160,000.

The matter will come back before the board for action next week.