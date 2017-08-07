USD 308 high school enrollment Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School walk-in enrollment is Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at HHS. Parents who have enrolled online may bring in any paperwork for address changes or immunizations during walk-in enrollment as well.

The enrollment fee is $60. Optional fees include yearbook and activity pass. Students who qualify for free meals will have the $60 fee waived. For students who qualify for reduced-price meals, the fee is $35.

Students are not allowed to attend schools without providing proof of vaccinations or one of the two exemptions for vaccinations. Additionally, athletic physicals must be done after May 1, 2017, and be on file before the first day of fall practice, which is Aug. 14.

The first day of school for pre-kindergartners through high school freshmen is Aug. 16. The first day for HHS sophomores through seniors is Aug. 17.

The elementary and middle schools will have open houses on Aug. 14. The HHS open house coincides with walk-in enrollment.