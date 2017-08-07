Tyson reports mixed results in 3Q

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods Inc. saw lower earnings, but higher net income for the third quarter when compared to the previous year.

Tyson, which operates two facilities in the Hutchinson area, reported third quarter net income of $447 million, or $1.21 per share, down from $484 million, or $1.25 per share, for the same period last year. Revenue was $9.85 billion, up from $9.40 billion last year.

The company’s latest acquisition, AdvancePierre, contributed about $100 million in the third quarter and is expected to contribute $350 million in the fourth quarter.

Only two companies with ties to the area have yet to announce quarterly results: BNSF and Kroger.