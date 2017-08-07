Two area care homes recognized by the state of Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two area care facilities have been recognized once again by The Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services for achievements in providing and sustaining person-centered care for residents in 2016.

Pleasantview Home of Inman and Showalter Villa in Hesston were recognized for their work as Mentor Homes, facilities that have mentored other adult care homes in implementing person-centered care.

For the past 18 years, the Kansas Department of Aging, now KDADS, has recognized nursing homes for successfully implementing positive culture change through the Promoting Excellent Alternatives in Kansas Nursing Homes (PEAK) program. As a result, accommodating the personal preferences of nursing facility residents has become as important as providing the vital services and supports their residents need.

KDADS continues its contract with the Kansas State University’s Center on Aging to develop training materials and provide assistance to nursing home providers transitioning to person-centered care. KDADS also continues to develop PEAK training and educational opportunities for nursing facility management and staff.