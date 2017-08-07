Tickets still available for TECH event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets are going fast, but some are still available for the Uncorked for TECH event set for Aug. 25. Participants can stroll through Downtown Hutchinson and sample upscale hors d’oeuvres paired with 26 different wines from all over the country.

Different establishments in Downtown Hutchinson will open their doors to guests that night and feature delicious food and wine pairings.

All ticket holders must be at least 21 years of age. Proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities served by TECH. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 620.663.1596. Tickets may also be purchased at the TECH offices located in the Wiley Building.