Convicted Kan. forger accused of forging dad’s name to buy $32K truck

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on alleged felony charges.

On Saturday, police say Gary Ingram Jr., 34, Salina, forged his father’s information on a loan application at a car dealership.

While Ingram took a 2015 Toyota Tundra on a test drive, staff at Conklin Cars, 2700 South 9th in Salina reviewed the loan application.

Ingram’s father also called the dealership after he received a call from his bank about the loan, according to Police Sgt. James Feldman.

The dealership called police. They found the pickup valued at almost $32,000 in the 100 block of South Ninth Street and arrested Ingram.

He is being held on requested charges of attempted felony theft, forgery, identity theft, possession of an opiate and driving while suspended.

He has previous convictions for theft by deception, making false writing and forgery in Sedgwick County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.