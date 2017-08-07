Commission to hold public hearing on 2018 budget

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission will hold a public hearing and seek approval of the 2018 budget during its regular agenda session Tuesday. The 2018 budget totals $58,237,715 on total taxes levied of $24,141,271. The tax levy will stay at 41.77 mills.
Also Tuesday, the commission will seek approval for the purchase of 25 sets of protective equipment for rural fire district 4 at a cost of $49,603 and the purchase of two fire trucks at a cost of $160,000.
Finally, the commission will consider changing the method in determining assessments in relation to the Sewer District 3-10 Improvements in the Blue Spruce Addition after some residents claimed the assessment was unfairly distributed.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Reno County Commission begins at 9 a.m. at the Reno County Courthouse.
Comments
Chris says
No, we will not accept any increases in ANY taxation. No new spending, lower the taxes. We don’t have any option here. The county and city is drying up.