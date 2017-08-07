Commission to hold public hearing on 2018 budget

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission will hold a public hearing and seek approval of the 2018 budget during its regular agenda session Tuesday. The 2018 budget totals $58,237,715 on total taxes levied of $24,141,271. The tax levy will stay at 41.77 mills.

Also Tuesday, the commission will seek approval for the purchase of 25 sets of protective equipment for rural fire district 4 at a cost of $49,603 and the purchase of two fire trucks at a cost of $160,000.

Finally, the commission will consider changing the method in determining assessments in relation to the Sewer District 3-10 Improvements in the Blue Spruce Addition after some residents claimed the assessment was unfairly distributed.

Tuesday’s meeting of the Reno County Commission begins at 9 a.m. at the Reno County Courthouse.