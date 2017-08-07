BNSF reports better 2Q results

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buoyed by a 21 percent increase in coal shipments, BNSF reported strong second quarter earnings compared to the previous year.

The nation’s second-largest railroad and third-highest property taxpayer in Reno County reported total revenue of $5.25 billion, compared with $4.58 billion in 2016, an increase of 15 percent. Net income also increased by 24 percent to $958 million, compared with $772 million in 2016. Along with increases in coal shipments, BNSF also enjoyed increases in consumer products, grain, and industrial products car loads.

Total freight revenue has increased 12 percent year-to-date compared to last year.

Kroger will round out this run of quarterly earnings for area companies with its 2Q numbers Sept. 8.