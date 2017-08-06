Kansas man dies in pickup, motorcycle crash

MIAMI COUNTY– A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2p.m. Sunday in Miami County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford F250 driven by Ronald E. Claar, 62, Spring Hill. The driver made a left turn and pulled in front of a 1991 Suzuki GX6 driven by Greene, Jack Lee Greene III, 20, Louisburg, that was westbound on Lackman Road. The two vehicles collided.

Greene was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to the KHP. Claar was not injured.