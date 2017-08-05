USGS: Series of earthquakes reported in Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY – A series of earthquakes shook Kansas late Friday and early Saturday morning in Sumner County.

The first quake at 10:14p.m. measured a magnitude 3.0 and was centered seven miles north of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was followed by a 3.3 magnitude quake at 10:32p.m. A 2.9 magnitude quake hit just west of Belle Plaine just after midnight Saturday morning followed by a 2.8 magnitude quake just after 12:39a.m.

There are no reports of damage or injury.