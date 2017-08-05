SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING – BARBER COUNTY

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…Eastern Barber County in south central Kansas…

Until 615 PM CDT

At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Deerhead, or 11 miles southwest of Medicine Lodge, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

Locations impacted include…Medicine Lodge, Kiowa, Hardtner, Sharon and Hazelton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.