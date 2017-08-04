School supplies effort with Hutch Fire and Sheriff’s Department FOP

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Fire Department is teaming up with the community, Target, and Walmart, in an all-out effort to get school supplies in the hand of our children as they start school.

The fire department initiated this campaign after learning about the growing concern on how many young children show up at school with no supplies. In addition, how many teachers buy extra supplies out of their own pocketbook to give to children in their classrooms.

Between now and Sunday, Aug. 13, you can drop off any new school supplies or monetary donation at any Hutchinson Fire Station. All money donated will fund school supplies.

The Fire Department will also be at Walmart on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. accepting donations.

In addition, the department will accept supplies at Target on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 12-4 p.m. This event is in conjunction with Ready, Set, Go! Back to School with the Reno County Sheriff’s Department FOP Lodge #18, Hutchinson Fire Department, Communities that Care, and Crime Stoppers of Reno County.

Activities that day will include, fill the fire truck, dunk a deputy, face painting, and identification kits for the kids. Traveling Bowl food truck will be there serving food.

Hutchinson Fire Department will be attempting to fill a fire truck with school supplies for

Hutchinson schools. Please help us and come out and support our children.