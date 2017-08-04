Kansas police officer out of job following blogger complaint

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas police officer is out of a job in the wake of a government watchdog’s complaint to regulators about a 1995 conviction in a California misdemeanor domestic violence case.

Marion Police Officer Michael A. Stone’s last day on the job is Saturday. The city says he worked there since September 2012, and it appreciates his many contributions.

Stone declined comment, saying in a Facebook response to The Associated Press that he wants to move on.

A July 5 complaint filed by blogger Lee White with the state Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Trainings alleges the California conviction disqualifies Stone from serving as a police officer or even from legally possessing a gun.

His ex-wife also filed a protection from abuse petition in 2006 in Kansas that was dismissed.