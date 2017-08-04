Kingman Co. man hospitalized after ATV accident

KINGMAN COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just before 6p.m. on Friday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Polaris Ranger 800 driven by Christopher A. Cox, 31, Grove, OK., was eastbound on SE 60 Street just north of Norwich.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the roadway.

A passenger Troy A. Cox, 50, Norwich, was transported to St. Francis.

Christopher A. Cox was injured. The KHP did not report where he was treated.