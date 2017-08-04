85-year-old Reno Co. woman hospitalized after crash

RENO COUNTY – A Reno County woman was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Toyota Avalon driven by Phyllis Sherrill Bachus, 85, Abbyville, was westbound on U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson.

The driver attempted to make a left turn in front of an eastbound 2008 Ford passenger vehicle driven by Cindy K. Tabing, 56, Hutchinson. The Ford collided with the Toyota.

Bachus was transported to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Tabing was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.