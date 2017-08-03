Westar Energy Scam hits Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police are investigating the report of a scam involving Westar Energy.

An employee of local spa reported Wednesday that an unknown male, pretending to be an employee of Westar Energy, scammed her.

The male told her the electricity would be turned off if she did not pay the late bill.

It should be noted that Westar does not come to a business of residence to collect money for bills. They will send a notice and maybe make a courtesy call, but they don’t show up at your door demanding money.

No arrest has been made from this incident.