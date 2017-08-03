Two arrested for drug distribution formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police arrested two people on July 26, after a motel operator reported possible damage to one of the rooms while others motel guests complained of the smell of marijuana.

Charles J. Davis III, 22 and Tara Moeller, 26, have been charged with possession of heroin, two different prescription drugs with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Police say they reportedly found the drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as a substantial amount of cash after Davis gave written permission to search the room the motel room.

Both are free on bond, but both also face probation violations for other cases.

Their new cases now move to a waiver-status docket on Aug. 9.