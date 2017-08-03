Sterling City Officials name new Police Chief

STERLING, Kan. – The City of Sterling has selected Derrick Ploutz as their new Chief of Police. His first day is Sterling will be September 1st, according to city officials.

Ploutz currently serves as the Haskell County Undersheriff and was selected as chief from a field of ten applicants. The process included a public forum for citizens to express their desires in a new police chief, written essay responses by the final candidates, review by outside law enforcement personnel in Kansas and interviews.

Ploutz’s has experience in emergency response management, K-9 handling, school resource officer, and as an outside agency active shooter trainer. His law enforcement career began in 2001 in Haskell County. Between 1999 and 2001 he worked as a detention deputy in Thomas County and holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Colby Community College.

Ploutz and his wife, Jessica, have a connection to Sterling. The couple met at the Sterling Invitational Tournament. Ploutz is a native of Ellsworth and his wife is a native of Little River. The Ploutz family has two children.