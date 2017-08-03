Police continue Kansas search for wanted felony suspect

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities continue to search for a felony suspect who led police on a chase in central Kansas.

Just before 9p.m. Wednesday night, William Jason Roberts led police on a chase from Harvey County into Sedgwick County where he abandoned a vehicle and remains at large, according to North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan.

Roberts is wanted on felony charges in Colorado for alleged vehicular assault and is also accused of ramming an officer’s vehicle near Dillon.

He was last seen near 61st Street and Woodlawn in north Sedgwick County, according to Jordan.

Roberts is described as 6-feet tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, has brown hair and some facial hair and was wearing a gray tank top, black shorts or pants.

Roberts should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who may see him should call 911.