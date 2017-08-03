One person injured in motorcycle – SUV accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One person was taken to the hospital shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday after a motorcycle, SUV accident at 24th & Westminster Drive in city’s west side.

According to Police, the motorcycle rider was southbound and the driver of the SUV was eastbound and they collided with each other.

The motorcycle rider was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment. It’s didn’t appear that the driver of the SUV was injured.

Police did not release the names of those in the accident. Check Hutch Post for additional details as they become available.