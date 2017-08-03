Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Large Oklahoma earthquake shakes Kansas

by Leave a Comment

OKLAHOMA- A series of earthquakes in northern Oklahoma rattled portions of Kansas Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.4 quake just before 10p.m. was centered north of Edmond. They later downgraded the magnitude to 4.2.  The quake knocked out two electric substations, leaving about 1,900 customers without power for about an hour.

The agency reported six quakes in the region over the past 24-hours. They ranged in magnitude from 2.6 and 3.5 to the larger one at 4.4. Emergency management officials are working to determine possible damage as a result of the larger quake.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says its Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating the quakes.

 

 

 

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *