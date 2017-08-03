Kansas man hospitalized after Cadillac rolls

GRAY COUNTY– A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Gray County one mile west of Charleston.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Cadillac driven by Joseph D. Durham, 62, Cimarrom was eastbound on U.S. 50

The vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and rolled.

Durham was transported to the hospital in Garden City. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.