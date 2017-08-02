You may be at more risk of a stroke than your parents

[ By AUBREY NUSS ]

[ DIRECTOR OF CARDIOVASCULAR SERVICES ]

[ HUTCHINSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER ]

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In February my mother was diagnosed and treated for heart disease. She had been having chest pain when walking and it even woke her at night. She had to be admitted into the hospital and got a trip to my very own Heart & Vascular Center at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. I was so thankful she was close enough she could come to our cath lab and be taken care of in our ICU and telemetry. A couple of stents later, she’s feeling much better and is able to do things she hasn’t been able to do for a long time.

My mom is a Baby Boomer (people born between the years 1943-1960). I know she’s getting older and the chance of health problems, such as heart disease and stroke, increases. But contrary to my beliefs, a recent study from Rutgers actually shows that Baby Boomers have had a reduction in the rate of strokes. However, the rate of strokes for Generation X (people born between the years 1961-1979) has more than DOUBLED! What? How could this have happened? How could I have a higher risk of stroke than my mother? We have access to the same medications and treatments. After analyzing more than 225,000 patient records, researchers believe the significant increase in obesity and type II diabetes is the culprit.

