Teen arrested for aggravated assault

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly threatened another person with a knife.

Dakota Rymer faces a possible charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and appeared before Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen via-video from the Reno County Correctional Facility Wednesday morning for a first appearance.

The case begins when police were on dispatched to check the welfare of an individual on South Plum. The officer was then flagged down by a woman near Avenue A and Plum. She told the officer that her son had been threatened with a knife by another young man.

Apparently, the woman’s son was chased down the street until he made it into his home on Avenue A. The suspect was identified as Rymer.

Bond in the case is set at $5,000 and Rymer will be back in court next week.