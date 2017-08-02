Seat-Belt enforcement held Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police did a seat-belt check lane in the 200 block of North Plum in Hutchinson Tuesday.

They wrote 32 adults, three 14 to 17-year-old, four 4 to 13-year-old restraint and one small child restraint citations during the check-lane.

They also came across two individuals with license violations and one person was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a criminal matter.

One car seat was installed to show the correct way to use the car seat.

They remind residents that your best bet is to wear your seatbelt to avoid being cited.