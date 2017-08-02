Police FOP sponsoring a skating event for kids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If you have a child in kindergarten through 6th grade, the Hutchinson Fraternal Order of Police is having a skate back to school event with their organization.

The free skating will be at Skateland at 3101 North Lorraine in Hutchinson on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be 100 random drawings for a $40.00 gift certificate to purchase school supplies, a book bag or a pair of shoes from Walmart.

That’s Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Skateland in Hutchinson.