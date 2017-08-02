Local man formally charged with distribution of marijuana

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 21-year-old man arrested on July 22, on drug charges has been formally charged.

William D. Wilken is now charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and personal use drug paraphernalia.

The arrest came in the 500 block of North Adams when police did what is known as a “knock-and-talk,” based on a Crime Stoppers tip that drug sales may be going on at that residence.

Police say they could smell raw marijuana as they approached the home. Wilken apparently opened the door and the odor of raw marijuana got even stronger. That led to a search warrant where they say they found three plastic containers with green vegetation. The total weight was around 38 grams. They also found 13 clear bags and a scale near the containers.

With the formal charges filed, his case now moves to a waiver-status docket later this month.