Kansas man arrested for stolen guns and speeding

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 26-year-old man arrested Monday on various charges made a first court appearance where he was told of the potential charges.

LaMichael Scott Fewell was stopped by law enforcement going 90 mph in 70 mph zone on K-61. Once stopped, law enforcement discovered he no drivers license and after checking his name through dispatch discovered he had an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. They also noticed a shotgun shell in the vehicle. After his arrest for the warrant, they did a search of his vehicle and discovered two weapons, a shotgun and a rifle reported stolen out of Clay County.

Fewell apparently has a prior felony conviction and so he faces charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft or possession of stolen property, no driver’s license, and speeding.

His bond is set at $4,600.00 and he should be back in court next week to see if any formal charges have been filed.

He has a prior drug conviction out of Geary County going back to 2011.