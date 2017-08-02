City Council approves grant for new bike trail

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council made quick work of their agenda Tuesday. The Council approved a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the proposed bike trail through the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

The trail will start at 23rd and Severance and then make its way to the northeast gate at the fairgrounds where it will pass through the grounds and exit at a gate just south of gate three along Main St. The trail will be closed during the fair and other selected events, but otherwise will be fully open to walkers and cyclist.

The project is being funded through K-Dot’s Transportation Alternative’s Project program.

The city will be responsible for 20 percent of the total actual cost of construction and engineering of the project which is estimated at $570,000. That makes the city’s share $113,825.