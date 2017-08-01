USGS reports 2nd earthquake this week in Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY – A second earthquake this week shook south-central Kansas Monday morning.

The quake just before 1:30 a.m. measured 3.4 and was centered ten miles northwest of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials reported a 2.6 quake Sunday afternoon in the same area.

Tuesday’s quake is the first in August. The USGS reported eight quakes in Kansas in July, 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Tuesday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.