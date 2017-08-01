Summer meal numbers increase

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The addition of new sites added to the number of meals served by the Hutchinson USD 308 summer lunch program.

Over the past two years, the program has expanded into the library and the city’s water parks. This year the program served 24,852 meals. That compares with 22,648 last year and 21,703 in 2015. The program saw strong numbers at the Fairgrounds splash park which was added to the list of sites this year. Carey Park was also added to the list this year but was not as successful and will be relocated next year.

Other sites included the Hutchinson Public Library, Ave. A Splash Park, Faris Elementary School, The Boys and Girls Club and HMS 7.