Reno Co. Commissioners will reconsider special assessments for Blue Spruce

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Commission Tuesday adjourned the public hearing over plans to levy special assessments on property in the Blue Spruce Addition without taking any action after residents thought it unfair how the county determined those assessments.

The county had figured the special tax levy based on the assessed valuation of the land whether there is a structure on the property or not. Some residents got a pretty hefty bill and wanted it more equal and suggested the county levy the tax on the parcels or lots, so every lot owner would pay the same amount.

After hearing several comments from the land owners and not being able to recall why the county decided to take the path they did a year and a half ago, Commissioners decided to consider the request of those landowners and will re-figure the cost based on the lots as opposed to the valuations.

The issue will come back next week as a study session item. After new notices are sent out to property owners, Commissioners wil resume the public hearing on Aug. 15.

The special levy assessed to home owners is to pay the cost for the improvements to the sewer district in that addition at a total cost of over 568,000.