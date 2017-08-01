Family of Kan. Jewish site shootings settles gun lawsuit with Walmart

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The family of two people fatally shot outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park has settled a lawsuit with Walmart over one of the guns used in the shooting.
The Kansas City Star reports the settlement’s terms between Walmart and the family of William Corporon and his grandson, Reat Underwood, are confidential.
The two were killed in April 2014 by F. Glenn Miller Jr., who was trying to kill Jews. He also killed Terri LaManno at a nearby care center. None of the victims was Jewish.
The lawsuit contends at least one Walmart employee was present when another man bought the shotgun used to kill Corporon and Underwood at a Walmart in Republic, Missouri. Miller could not buy a gun because he was a felon.
A similar lawsuit filed by LaManno’s family is pending.
Comments
fake name goes here says
So…one guy buys a gun at Walmart and it somehow (not reported here) ends up in the hands of a felon and this is Walmart’s fault, how??
Terry says
They sued because they ran the first check and it said he could not purchase so the employee’s supervisor suggested he try running his son’s info if he really wanted the gun. it came back ok and they still used the dad’s credit card for purchase. It’s all in the lawsuit.
Ralph Nease Jr says
It’s called a straw purchase, and their illegal.